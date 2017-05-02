Citrix: New Frontiers of Application and Data Delivery

Learn how the NetScaler Suite is helping Enterprises deliver and secure the workspace of the future

It’s Buzz Word Bingo! Well, how else would you describe the modern IT vocabulary around Hybrid cloud App infrastructure, DevOps, SaaS Apps, Mobility, Security, Big Data, Machine Learning-based Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things?

These terms have become a key part of the technology conversation within enterprises that are in the midst of the “Digital Transformation” tsunami. Security, user experience, and agility are the mainstays of this digital transformation. Over the last few decades, we have witnessed numerous infrastructure macro trends and architectural transformations with each of them aiming to make life easier, better, and more secure for the enterprises and users accessing data and applications. IT organizations have been struggling to play catch-up as each new architecture shift ends up disturbing the steady state equilibrium between security, user experience, manageability, visibility, and compliance.

