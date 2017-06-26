Citrix: Network Security – Winning the Battle, but Losing the War?

A cyber war is raging all around us, with increasingly capable warriors on both sides of the battlefront. On the attack are cybercriminals, malware, and all those who threaten both sensitive data and our digital lives.

Defending against threats and attacks are cyberwarriors who are tasked with preserving the sanctity of intellectual property, privacy, and productivity. Each side has unique advantages, leveraging time, tools, and tactics across networks, devices, applications, services, and data. But which side can sustain overmatch — especially as attacks are increasingly and specifically targeting data? And how can the defenders evolve their capabilities beyond the constraints of organizational and technological silos that segregate the protection of applications, data, devices, services and networks?

Network security has a deep history in perimeter-based defenses. Look for the familiar and require credentials for access. Look for the unfamiliar and scour for known patterns of malicious intent. Those who are trusted pass, those who are not trusted are denied. Once inside, very little is inspected, as communications and transactions are happening at other layers. And attackers who can bypass or sneak past perimeter defenses and malicious insiders can operate undetected for extended periods of time.

