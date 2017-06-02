Citrix NetScaler Validated Reference Designs for Customers

Learn how to implement new features that will enhance application delivery with the NetScaler Validated Reference Design Practice.

Have you been looking for a way to get more performance out of your applications or wanting to make them more secure and wish that you could find and implement the right feature in NetScaler to get the job done? The NetScaler product team has the answer to your challenge with our new program.

At the beginning of 2017, the NetScaler Product organization created the Validated Reference Design (VRD) program to deliver a validated method for using and implementing NetScaler features. A key driver of the program is to ensure that our customers have the proper understanding of what features to use to solve their application delivery challenges and that they have a validated implementation reference for NetScaler the features so that they can properly put them to use.

Read the entire article here, NetScaler Validated Reference Designs for Customers

