Citrix NetScaler SD-WAN: One Awesome Solution in Three Different Forms

We are delighted to announce the release of NetScaler SD-WAN v9.2! Feature-wise, this is the richest release yet, targeting features in different areas like product portfolio expansion, application security, cloud networking proliferation, troubleshooting and configuration enhancements, dynamic routing knobs, and more.

In the figure below, the three axes represent the different versions of our product that we have improved in 9.2 and this post will cover these product portfolio enhancements in detail.

2100-SE – New Physical Appliance

With 9.2, we’ve introduced 2100, a brand-new appliance in the NetScaler SD-WAN family. With hybrid WAN, public cloud for IaaS and SaaS and bandwidth getting cheaper, Enterprise WAN is evolving at a rapid pace. 2100 helps customers through this transition and provides future proofing capabilities.

