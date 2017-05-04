Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – May 2017

Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Learn more at

Agenda

“101” – NetScaler Web application Firewall: Protect your applications from attack at the highest level

“In the Spotlight” – NetScaler 12: New software, new features for a new era (Part 1)

Product updates – NetScaler SD-WAN 9.2 release

News and views – What’s going on in the ADC world

Master Class extra – Be heard and get the answers to all your questions

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix