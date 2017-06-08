Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – June 2017
Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts.
Agenda
- “101” – End Point analysis and NetScaler: Protect your applications before you start
- “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler 12: New software, new features for a new era (Part 2)
- Product updates – NetScaler 12 release
- News and views – What’s going on in the ADC world
- Master Class extra – Be heard and get the answers to all your questions
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
EOL is looming; Will you be ready? In this Workspot sponsored e-book you are given your options on how to migrate away from Citrix XenApp and why. CITRIX XENAPP 6.5 ARCHITECTURE IS 20 YEARS OLD! XenApp 6.5 end of life (EOL) is set for June 30, 2018 XenApp 6.5 Independent Management Architecture (IMA) is nearing […]
Share this:
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper