Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – July 2017
Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts.
Agenda
- “101” – Upgrading NetScalers, single boxes HA pairs. It’s easy!
- “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler in XenMobile environments
- Product updates – NetScaler MAS as a Service
- News and views – What’s going on in the ADC world
- Master Class extra – Be heard and get the answers to all your questions
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
