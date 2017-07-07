Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – July 2017

Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts.

Agenda

“101” – Upgrading NetScalers, single boxes HA pairs. It’s easy!

“In the Spotlight” – NetScaler in XenMobile environments

Product updates – NetScaler MAS as a Service

News and views – What’s going on in the ADC world

Master Class extra – Be heard and get the answers to all your questions

