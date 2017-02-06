Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – February 2017
Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/netscaler.
Agenda
- “101” – ADC redefined: Why NetScaler is the right ADC for the future
- “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler SD-WAN: The right way to reduce WAN costs while providing resileincy to the branch
- News and views – What’s going on in the ADC world
- Master Class extra – Be heard and get the answers to all your questions
Check out other Master Classes and register for upcoming editions here: https://www.citrix.com/events/netscaler-master-class.html
