Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – April 2017
Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts.
Agenda
- “101” – Monitoring and managing your NetScaler
- “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS) explained and demonstrated
- Product updates – New Low-end NetScaler hardware; SD-WAN 9.2 release
- News and views – What’s going on in the ADC world
- Master Class extra – Be heard and get the answers to all your questions
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
