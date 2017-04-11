Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – April 2017

Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts.

Agenda

“101” – Monitoring and managing your NetScaler

“In the Spotlight” – NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS) explained and demonstrated

Product updates – New Low-end NetScaler hardware; SD-WAN 9.2 release

News and views – What’s going on in the ADC world

Master Class extra – Be heard and get the answers to all your questions

