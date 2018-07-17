Citrix NetScaler Master Class June 2018 Video
Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts.
Agenda
– NetScaler 101 – Overview of SSL management, profiles and cipher differences with NetScaler MAS
– In the Spotlight – Protect your users from malicious web threats by inspecting HTTPS traffic and filtering with NetScaler Secure Web Gateway
– What’s new – – -NetScaler product updates
– News and views – What’s going on in the ADC world
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix