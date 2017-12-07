Citrix NetScaler Master Class December 2017 – On Demand Video
Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts.
Agenda
- “101” – SD-WAN; What’s all the fuss about
- “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler SD-WAN: new things that make your WAN Links better, cheaper
- Special Section – How to get the best out of your SD-WAN Proof of Concept
- News and views – What’s going on in the ADC world
- Master Class extra – Be heard and get the answers to all your questions
