Citrix NetScaler MAS Video: Application visibility and control in the cloud
Watch this webinar to learn how Citrix NetScaler MAS is the essential tool to help you navigate your journey to the cloud.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
Watch this webinar to learn how Citrix NetScaler MAS is the essential tool to help you navigate your journey to the cloud.
This video is from the fine folks at Citrix
IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]
Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]
Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.
Thank you to all our partners, customers, experts and IT pros who participated to our VeeamON Forum in London on October 12th 2017! We look forward to more great events in 2018! This video is from the fine folks at Veeam.
Visit Our Sponsors