Citrix NetScaler MAS: Providing Clear Visibility into Hybrid Cloud Environments

This is the third post in a series that is exploring the ways hybrid cloud-based and SaaS applications are driving a new approach to application delivery.

In previous blog posts, we presented the overall challenges posed by hybrid cloud-based and SaaS applications and dived deeply into reliability. In this post, we continue by looking at how gaining visibility across your evolving hybrid multi-cloud environment aids in making better business decisions.

Applications are an essential component of how today’s organizations do business and interact with their customers. As industries have grown more competitive, providing a strong customer experience through your application has become one of the most important ways that an organization can differentiate itself from its rivals.

However, the shift to cloud environments over the past few years has introduced a few challenges and changes for application development. For one, IT leaders face a lack of visibility and control over security and performance as their software becomes more distributed.

Applications that were once inside a company’s on-premises data center might now be deployed on Amazon Web Services or Azure. Right now, the future of enterprise computing looks a lot like hybrid and multi-cloud, which has many economic benefits, but which also makes IT environments more complex.

What’s more, companies are now developing their applications in an entirely different way. Driven by web technology giants, such as Netflix and Facebook, one major development trend is to use multiple smaller components that all communicate with each other, such as in the micro-services architectural pattern. This, too, has made the application delivery environment more dynamic and complicated — and, therefore, more problematic for IT departments.

Read the entire article here, NetScaler MAS: Providing Clear Visibility into Hybrid Cloud Environments

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.