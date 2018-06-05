Home Applications Citrix NetScaler MAS: How Far Can it be Used for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop Performance Management?

0
Citrix NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS) is a centralized management solution that provides administrators with the ability to manage and monitor Citrix application networking products from a single, unified console. NetScaler MAS includes a number of modules including Web Insight, HDX Insight, Gateway Insight, Security Insight, SSL Insight, TCP Insight, Video Insight, and WAN Insight. For an organization using Citrix XenApp or XenDesktop, HDX Insight is the one that is most applicable.

NetScaler MAS collects monitoring information from the network, using the NetScaler devices as data sources. Hence, the monitoring is 100% agentless – no agents are required on the XenApp servers or XenDesktop VMs. From the data collected from the NetScaler devices, MAS provides visibility into:

NetScaler MAS Architecture

Analytics Delivered by NetScaler MAS for XenApp and XenDesktop Monitoring

  • Network latency from different geographic locations: This is useful for troubleshooting – e.g., if users from a specific location are having latency problems compared to others.
  • HDX round-trip time vs. network round-trip time for each and every user session: For long, Citrix admins have believed that many Citrix issues are being caused by poor network connections. With MAS, they can compare the HDX and network latency. If both latencies are high, it is clearly due to the network (because the HDX protocol operates above the network layer). MAS also breaks network latency into WAN latency and data center (DC) latency. If the WAN latency is high, it points a problem in the user’s connection to the Citrix farm. On the other hand, DC latency is attributable to the data center network.

Read the entire article here, Citrix NetScaler MAS: How Far Can it be Used for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop Performance Management?

Via the fine folks at eG Innovations.

eG Innovations
eG Innovations eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier - from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues - before end users notice.

