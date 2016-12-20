Citrix NetScaler MAS and Multi-tenancy

If you’re a large enterprise and have multiple NetScaler instances for different purposes such as a VPX for Exchange or SharePoint and another one to NetScaler Gateway and even a cluster for front-end eCommerce webshops, and with mulitple locations in the mix as well there are a couple of things you want to have place to ensure that things operate smootly, first of being able to delegate access to different groups and make sure that they get their events/alerts for their systems but still have limited control of the appliances itselves.

Now NetScaler have different ways to seperate control, such as Admin partitions which allows us to split up Instances into different logical partitions, and we also have the SDX appliance where we can delegate a VPX instance (as its own virtual instance) for a specific purpose for instance, but from a centralized management point of view, Command Center was lacking in functionality there to ensure multi-tenancy access.

MAS however has tried to bridge that gap, and has a multi-tenacy feature which allows for centralized management, but still having a way to delegate access for different users/group/customers to their own instances or admin partitions.

