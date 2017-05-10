Citrix: NetScaler, GSLB & Microsoft Azure: What a Combination!

Many companies already have a presence in Microsoft Azure with a few simple servers or a complex virtual data centre (yes, “centre,” not “center,” as I am a Brit!) Something I am constantly being asked about is the ability to use Microsoft Azure for business continuity and the options around failing services from your hosted data centre to the cloud seamlessly. This has always been possible but often required some manual intervention or complex configurations.

Fortunately something pretty cool happened recently. NetScaler in Microsoft Azure got a revamp! This is something that I have been waiting on for quite some time and finally Citrix, Microsoft and NetScaler are nicely integrated and fully functional. The results you can get with that combination are pretty astounding.

If you want more information on all the changes then take a look at “NetScaler on Azure Gets an Upgrade” written by Derek Yee

This blog post will focus on the ability to use NetScaler Global Server Load Balancing to take a Citrix StoreFront service running in your on-premises data centre and seamlessly fail it over to the Microsoft Azure Cloud. It assumes that you already have a network connection between your data centre and your Microsoft Azure Virtual Network. If you want more information on what Global Server Load Balancing is or how it works then you can read all about it on the Citrix Product Documentation site here.

