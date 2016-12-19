Citrix NetScaler Gateway Deployment Configuration for StoreFront, Simplified!
StoreFront 3.6 and later provides an API for NetScaler Gateway to query basic StoreFront information which assists NetScaler Gateway administrator to setup and export a gateway configuration document that can be imported using the StoreFront Management Console or PowerShell.
This feature eliminates the need to specify the similar settings with the same values in two places that is error prone. This is supported by NetScaler Gateway 11.1 48.10 and later.
This blog provides a step-by-step guide for configuring NetScaler Gateway deployment with StoreFront 3.6 using the new simplified NetScaler Gateway configuration feature.
Step 1 – Configure StoreFront for LAN Access
Download the Storefront 3.6 (or latest) from Citrix Download page and deploy the Storefront inside the corporate network. To provide secure remote access for users outside the LAN the configured StoreFront host base access URL is given to NetScaler Administrator.
Read the entire article here, NetScaler Gateway Deployment Configuration for StoreFront, Simplified!
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
