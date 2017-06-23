As a member of the U.S. Public Sector Consulting Services team, I have assisted many federal agencies in their deployment of NetScaler MPX FIPS-enabled appliances within their networks. In this blog post, I have identified some keys to success which will help you with your implementation efforts.

Just a quick refresher on what FIPS is and how it pertains to the Citrix NetScaler. FIPS is an acronym for Federal Information Processing Standards and the guideline is used by the U.S. government to certify cryptographic hardware. All federal government agencies are obligated to use FIPS 140-2-compliant devices to encrypt all application transactions and internet traffic, and the NetScaler MPX FIPS appliances address those requirements. For more information, take a look at CTX129543.

Below is a list of recommendations regarding setting up Citrix NetScaler SSL FIPS between a High Availability (HA) pair with some practical insight regarding configuration and management.

Read the entire article here, Citrix NetScaler – FIPS SSL – Lessons from the Field

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.