After having released the NetScaler documentation script version 3.0 last may and 3.5 in October, it is now time to release version 3.6.

In total the Citrix NetScaler Documentation Script has been downloaded well over 14.500 times already and we still see a daily demand for it. I’ve also received a huge amount of response with new ideas or just a basic thank you. With this release we have added a lot of new functionality and while at it fixed a couple of issues that were reported for 3.5.

Before I start with explaining what has changed I want to point out that, although I started this script, this truly has been a team effort. The script wouldn’t have been this great if it wasn’t for Carl Webster and Iain Brighton. Webster developed an amazing PowerShell template to get started with documenting and outputting to Microsoft Word. Iain has written all of the NetScaler functions I use in the script to make sure I’m getting all the values out in a way it’s readable.

Please have a look at the team page to see a list of everyone who helped me develop and test the script.

Read the entire article here, Citrix NetScaler documentation script version 3.6

via Barry Schiffer at barryschiffer.com