After having released the NetScaler documentation script version 3.0 last may and 3.5 in October, it is now time to release version 3.6.

In total the Citrix NetScaler Documentation Script has been downloaded well over 14.500 times already and we still see a daily demand for it. I’ve also received a huge amount of response with new ideas or just a basic thank you. With this release we have added a lot of new functionality and while at it fixed a couple of issues that were reported for 3.5.

Before I start with explaining what has changed I want to point out that, although I started this script, this truly has been a team effort. The script wouldn’t have been this great if it wasn’t for Carl Webster and Iain Brighton. Webster developed an amazing PowerShell template to get started with documenting and outputting to Microsoft Word. Iain has written all of the NetScaler functions I use in the script to make sure I’m getting all the values out in a way it’s readable.

Please have a look at the team page to see a list of everyone who helped me develop and test the script.

Read the entire article here, Citrix NetScaler documentation script version 3.6 

via Barry Schiffer at barryschiffer.com

 

Barry Schiffer
Barry Schiffer Barry Schiffer works as an IT Architect for SLTN Inter Access with over 13 years of IT experience. Next to his deep knowledge of Citrix and RES Software products he gained a broad knowledge in the sphere of IT.During the years he has developed into a specialist on Microsoft Windows, Desktop and Server virtualization and application delivery with Citrix NetScaler. Barry is an active community contributor. He is one of the co-founders and member of the board of the Dutch Citrix User Group.With his accuracy, customer- and service-orientation, Barry is capable to provide a high quality and founded advise to clients. Besides, due to his technical background, he is able to implement and supervise the provided advise.He wrote several articles on his website www.barryschiffer.com and presents on national and international conferences like the Citrix User Groups and E2EVC.Barry is a Citrix Certified Expert on Virtualization, Microsoft Certified IT Professional and RES Certified Professional. RES Software also awarded Barry with the RES Software Valued Professional status since 2012.
