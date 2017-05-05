Citrix NetScaler deployments in AWS as a L3 Gateway Video

Here we configure a deployed NetScaler in our VPC to act as an L3 gateway or router between subnets within our VPC to route traffic out of the private subnets and into public subnets. This configuration can serve as an alternative to NAT gateways and Internet Gateways for private subnet routing. Also with this setup, NetScaler allows the Cloud network administrators granular control over routing within their VPC for general cloud networking and administration. Learn more at

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix