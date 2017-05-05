Citrix NetScaler deployments in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Video

Here we learn how to provision a NetScaler ADC VPX EC2 instance in AWS. We first begin by exploring the recommended VPC topology where we create separate subnets for Management Traffic, Back-end Server traffic, and web facing – Client traffic. Once the VPC is created with appropriate subnets, we then launch a NetScaler ADC in the Management Subnet with a single ENI. After provisioning we allocate two additional ENI’s on the Server and Client subnet respectively.Once deployed, we then show you how to logon and begin managing your NetScaler ADC in the cloud via the web GUI.

This video is from the fine folks at Citrix