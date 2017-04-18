Citrix NetScaler and Kubernetes: An Enabler for Digital and DevOps Teams

In 2016, we sowed the seeds of putting a Citrix NetScaler application delivery proxy in the hands of developers to roll out apps quickly with CPX Express, a NetScaler in a Docker container. At DockerCon 2017, we are completing the equation by arming the DevOps professional and members of the Cloud and Digital teams with the means to productize, maintain and troubleshoot microservices and containerized apps with Kubernetes, NetScaler and NetScaler Management and Analytics System (MAS).

Enterprises are moving new apps from development to production and need operational simplicity and performance. They are now able to leverage their current investments with NetScaler to achieve this. Citrix now provides support for all NetScaler form factors (containerized CPX, VM-based VPX, MPX and SDX appliances) as an application delivery controller for Kubernetes clusters. As part of the solution, NetScaler MAS allows DevOps to troubleshoot apps and remediate, especially hard to detect trouble spots through machine-guided analytics.

As a Kubernetes ingress controller, NetScaler exposes applications to external clients aggregating services into common virtual IP addresses, with SSL offload using the most stringent ciphers, DDoS protection, optimization, load balancing and application health analytics. What’s more, NetScalers support a broad range of traffic from HTTP, HTTPS, DNS, Diameter and UDP based traffic.

Read the entire article here, NetScaler and Kubernetes: An Enabler for Digital and DevOps Teams

