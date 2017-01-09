Citrix NetScaler and basic functions, status of vServers and ICMP ARP operations

Sometimes when setting up a new NetScaler and migrating virtual servers from an old one to another, it is quite often that one might forget to disable or shutdown older vServers. Now NetScaler has features to disable different network settings, so this post I want to explain what each option does.

In a layer 2 network, the ARP protocol (In IPV4 network) is reponsible for mapping IP to MAC addresses. So if we have an vServer 192.168.105.200 and we ping it from a host on the same subnet, it will run an ARP request to get the MAC address of that IP

So if we have an vServer running on that IP with port 80 and that is enabled. If that host is not in the ARP table, what will happen when we open up a network connection (Internet browser to that IP on that port)

ARP will run a broadcast

Get the MAC of that IP

Initiate a TCP connection to port 80 using HTTP

via Marius Sandbu.