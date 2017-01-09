Citrix NetScaler and basic functions, status of vServers and ICMP ARP operations
Sometimes when setting up a new NetScaler and migrating virtual servers from an old one to another, it is quite often that one might forget to disable or shutdown older vServers. Now NetScaler has features to disable different network settings, so this post I want to explain what each option does.
In a layer 2 network, the ARP protocol (In IPV4 network) is reponsible for mapping IP to MAC addresses. So if we have an vServer 192.168.105.200 and we ping it from a host on the same subnet, it will run an ARP request to get the MAC address of that IP
So if we have an vServer running on that IP with port 80 and that is enabled. If that host is not in the ARP table, what will happen when we open up a network connection (Internet browser to that IP on that port)
- ARP will run a broadcast
- Get the MAC of that IP
- Initiate a TCP connection to port 80 using HTTP
Read the entire article here, NetScaler and basic functions, status of vServers and ICMP ARP operations
via Marius Sandbu.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
As the mobile-cloud era unfolds, IT organizations must keep pace with accelerating business expectations. But with more and more users to serve, endpoints to manage, and data to protect, in some cases those expectations are outpacing IT’s ability to stay in step. So, how do you close the gap when basic virtualization platforms can’t support […]
Share this:
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet