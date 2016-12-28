Home Citrix NetScaler and Action Analysis to limit user connection to a website

Citrix NetScaler and Action Analysis to limit user connection to a website

0
Citrix NetScaler and Action Analysis to limit user connection to a website
0
Marius Image
now viewing

Citrix NetScaler and Action Analysis to limit user connection to a website

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: 5 Data Center Trends to Look for in 2017

Punching Cloud Feature
now playing

Cohesity Granular Recovery for Microsoft Exchange

Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image
now playing

Microsoft: Use Key Encryption Keys to Backup Your Encrypted Azure Virtual Machines

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: Answering Questions about What's New in vSphere 6.5

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: Disrupt or Innovate? Decentralization Opens Up Opportunities

Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image
now playing

Docker announces federal security and compliance controls for Docker Datacenter built on Azure Blueprint

Liquidware Labs Feature Image
now playing

Imprivata and Liquidware Labs ProfileUnity Deliver Efficient and Secure Sign on Solutions for Healthcare

Citrix-Feature-Image
now playing

Citrix: Zoltar (or The Citrix Chris-es) Speaks! 2017 IoT Predictions

Metalogix Logo
now playing

Metalogix and Orthology Enable Theotokos Foundation to Streamline Microsoft Office 365 Management, Data Protection, Backup and Disaster Recovery

Amazon Web Services Feature Image
now playing

AWS Cost Explorer Update - Reserved Instance Utilization Report

So this is something that I was tasked with a couple of weeks ago, where a customer was having issues with their network bandwidth to their website was exhausted because of a sophisticated DoS attach which seemed like a regular HTTP request, but it made the webserver exhaust its resources and comsume bandwidth upstream so it limited authentic users to access the website, now this was a web-server issue but while the application vendor was fixing the issue I needed to fix the issue.

Now they were using Citrix NetScaler as a load balancer,  but I’ve never been able to use it for this particular purpose, so I was first thinking about HTTP DoS but that didn’t help to mitigate the task. So what I ended up with was feature I’ve only worked with once or twice which is Action Analysis.

Read the entire article here, Citrix NetScaler and Action Analysis to limit user connection to a website

via Marius Sandbu.

 

More Resources:

Categories:
IT Blog by Marius Sandbu
IT Blog by Marius Sandbu Marius Sandbu (@msandbu on Twitter), works as an Cloud Architect at Exclusive Networks/BigTec in Norway. Primary focusing on Software defined datacenter solution and how they integrate with end-user computing technology and also works alot with cloud solutions like Microsoft Azure. Marius is also an Microsoft MVP, Veeam Vanguard, VMware vExpert and is also the author of many Citrix NetScaler books and shares his thought and ideas about technolgy on his blog.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

        Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

        read more
        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482394632_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: A good user experience will lead to a good admin experience

          Delivering a solution that your users will adopt is the first step to a good admin experience. XenApp and XenDesktop do more than check the boxes—enable your users to easily reset their own passwords, print from any device and use Skype for Business as though it were local. Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/hdx

          read more
          1482350836_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

          1482417732_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Nano Server Deployment Option in Windows Server 2016

          1482350537_maxresdefault.jpg

          Can your IT admin survive in an environment without flexibility?

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!