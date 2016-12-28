Citrix NetScaler and Action Analysis to limit user connection to a website
So this is something that I was tasked with a couple of weeks ago, where a customer was having issues with their network bandwidth to their website was exhausted because of a sophisticated DoS attach which seemed like a regular HTTP request, but it made the webserver exhaust its resources and comsume bandwidth upstream so it limited authentic users to access the website, now this was a web-server issue but while the application vendor was fixing the issue I needed to fix the issue.
Now they were using Citrix NetScaler as a load balancer, but I’ve never been able to use it for this particular purpose, so I was first thinking about HTTP DoS but that didn’t help to mitigate the task. So what I ended up with was feature I’ve only worked with once or twice which is Action Analysis.
Read the entire article here, Citrix NetScaler and Action Analysis to limit user connection to a website
via Marius Sandbu.
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet