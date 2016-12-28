Citrix NetScaler and Action Analysis to limit user connection to a website

So this is something that I was tasked with a couple of weeks ago, where a customer was having issues with their network bandwidth to their website was exhausted because of a sophisticated DoS attach which seemed like a regular HTTP request, but it made the webserver exhaust its resources and comsume bandwidth upstream so it limited authentic users to access the website, now this was a web-server issue but while the application vendor was fixing the issue I needed to fix the issue.

Now they were using Citrix NetScaler as a load balancer, but I’ve never been able to use it for this particular purpose, so I was first thinking about HTTP DoS but that didn’t help to mitigate the task. So what I ended up with was feature I’ve only worked with once or twice which is Action Analysis.

via Marius Sandbu.