Citrix NetScaler 301 Class Review
The next leg of my NetScaler journey began the first week of January. I attended in NetScaler Advanced Implementation in class training at the Unitek training facility in Fremont, CA. Not to leave you in suspense, it was 5 days, 13 modules of NetScaler fun!
Class Overview
Netscaler Advanced Implemention
5 days class room (Also available remotely)
13 modules
The Key Skills or objective for the course are:
- Identify common web attacks and vulnerabilities
- Write PERL compatible regular expressions
- Configure Citrix Application Firewall to protect web applications
- Troubleshoot Citrix Application Firewall
- Install and configure NetScaler Insight Center to monitor performance
- Install, configure, and use Citrix Command Center to manage NetScaler devices
- Configure and use additional advanced features of NetScaler including NetScaler Web Logging, HTTP callout, and AAA authentication for web applications
Material and Lab
Read the entire article here, Citrix NetScaler 301 Class Review – Scott Bollinger / kfalconspb
via Scott Bollinger at bollingerusa.com
