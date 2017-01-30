Citrix NetScaler 301 Class Review

The next leg of my NetScaler journey began the first week of January. I attended in NetScaler Advanced Implementation in class training at the Unitek training facility in Fremont, CA. Not to leave you in suspense, it was 5 days, 13 modules of NetScaler fun!

Class Overview

Netscaler Advanced Implemention

5 days class room (Also available remotely)

13 modules

The Key Skills or objective for the course are:

Identify common web attacks and vulnerabilities

Write PERL compatible regular expressions

Configure Citrix Application Firewall to protect web applications

Troubleshoot Citrix Application Firewall

Install and configure NetScaler Insight Center to monitor performance

Install, configure, and use Citrix Command Center to manage NetScaler devices

Configure and use additional advanced features of NetScaler including NetScaler Web Logging, HTTP callout, and AAA authentication for web applications

Material and Lab

via Scott Bollinger at bollingerusa.com