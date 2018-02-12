Citrix: Nemertes Research examines future network requirements for VDI

In the midst of this era of rapid technological change, virtualization continues to transform the way enterprises offer desktops and applications to their users. The continued success of virtualization is due to the variety of benefits it brings, including improved consistency and efficiency, lower costs, and better security.

Another place where rapid change is taking place is networking, and in order to get the most out of your VDI setup, you first need to make sure that your network infrastructure is up-to-date, available, secure, and reliable. Together with IT research and advisory firm Nemertes Research, Citrix is investigating how organizations can optimize their VDI deployments with the right network infrastructure— providing guidance on how those organization can take advantage of recent changes and technical advancements in networking and WANs, with an emphasis on using SD-WAN (software-defined wide area networks.)

Although VDI brings with it a wealth of benefits for users in remote offices, maximizing those benefits requires maximizing the performance of the underlying network. Not only must you determine the proper hardware and configuration for your virtual servers, you also need to make sure that your network is capable of supporting a VDI setup because slow or lossy connections can kill users’ productivity.

Read the entire article here, Nemertes Research examines future network requirements for VDI

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.