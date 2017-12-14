Home News Citrix Named a Leader in Forrester’s Latest Cloud EFSS Evaluation

Citrix Named a Leader in Forrester's Latest Cloud EFSS Evaluation

Citrix Named a Leader in Forrester’s Latest Cloud EFSS Evaluation
We’re excited to share that analyst firm Forrester recently released its report The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise File Sync and Share Platforms – Cloud Solutions, Q4 2017 in which Citrix ShareFile is positioned as a leader.

Enterprise File Sync and Sharing (EFSS) is no longer just about sharing large files, it’s about enhancing the workplace experience, mobilizing workflows and collaboration, all while maintaining best-in-class security and compliance. Capitalizing on the power of data is not about what is stored; it’s about how it can be securely accessed and used to transform the digital workplace. At Citrix, we’re working hard developing innovative ways to shares content among users and across workspaces, closing the gap between employees wanting anywhere access and IT wanting security.

In naming Citrix a leader in the EFSS evaluation, Forrester specifically called out ShareFile’s security and collaboration efforts:

Citrix differentiates with its process and security offerings. Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Citrix provides cloud and hybrid deployment options for ShareFile, its EFSS offering. Customers can share, collaborate on files, get approvals or e-signatures, in the context of a business process. Large files – up to 100 GB – are supported by default. Customers can protect content with DLP, mark sensitive items with configurable watermarking tools, and execute auditable transactions with digital signature support. A virtual data room (VDR) solution is available for sensitive deal room requirements.

Customers with data residency requirements can select from Citrix-managed storage planes in at least 8 countries The ShareFile application – executed from the “control plane”, which is available in two regions – US and EU. ShareFile has minimal support for cognitive services to optimize recognition, recommendations, or tagging.

Evaluate ShareFile when robust file sharing and task management is a top requirement, and flexibility in choice of cloud is desired. Existing Citrix clients can incorporate ShareFile as part of their broader digital workplace or mobility suite.

“In today’s work-from anywhere world, enterprises must deliver employees an easy-to-use solution that answers the need for productivity, mobility, and security,” according to Adolfo Rodriguez, VP, Product, Citrix. “ShareFile has long heritage as a leader, not only with the EFSS community, but also within the Citrix community. He summarizes, “For enterprises — frankly, for companies of any size — looking for an EFSS solution that has been built to work in virtualized environments without compromising security and storage choice, ShareFile is the best choice.”

