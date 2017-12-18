We are excited to announce that Citrix has been named a Leader in both The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise File Sync and Share Platforms – Cloud Solutions, Q4 2017 report and The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise File Sync and Share Platforms – Hybrid Solutions, Q4 2017 report.

Two new, independent Forrester Wave™ reports from Forrester Research evaluate enterprise file sync=and-share vendors. In both reports, Citrix ShareFile was recognized as a “Leader”. In the Hybrid Solutions report, Citrix received the highest score possible in the Data Centers criterion, and the highest score in the Security Capabilities criterion. In the Cloud Solutions report, Citrix received the highest score possible in the Vertical strategy criterion and the Go-to-market strategy criterion.

Why were we named a leader in both the cloud and hybrid categories? We believe the answer lies in the reports key findings.

Cloud and On-Premises Deployment

“Citrix differentiates with flexible deployment choices, process, and security offerings. Citrix provides cloud and hybrid options for its EFSS offering – ShareFile.” – The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise File Sync and Share Platforms – Hybrid Solutions, Q4 2017

We think recognizing Citrix in both the cloud and the hybrid evaluations shows the commitment Citrix has to deliver flexible services that allow organizations to determine usage scenarios that will best fit their needs, whether it is in Citrix’s cloud, their private cloud, or on-premises. This hybrid strategy allows companies to leverage existing IT infrastructure and maximize value and modernize the way IT services are delivered.

Read the entire article here, Citrix Named a Leader in Both Cloud and Hybrid EFSS Forrester Wave Reports

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.