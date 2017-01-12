Citrix: Multiple Reboot Schedules for a Delivery Group in XenApp 7.12
Over the years, I have gotten questions from my customers (especially those who have migrated from XenApp 6.5) regarding how to best create reboot schedules for their XenApp machines in versions 7.x.
XenApp 6.5 offered a lot of flexibility when it came to reboot schedules. One of the best features it offered was the ability to reboot only a subset of the machines in a Worker Group. For example, if you had 20 machines in a Worker Group, you could schedule 10 of them to reboot on Saturday (leaving 10 available for any users that may need to connect) and schedule the remaining servers to reboot on Sunday.
With the FMA architecture in 7.x, the concept of Worker Groups was replaced by Delivery Groups. Unlike with Worker Groups, administrators could only create one reboot schedule for all of the machines in a Delivery Group — until now!
XenApp 7.12 introduced the ability to create multiple restart schedules for a Delivery Group. This is accomplished by segmenting your Delivery Group into subsets of machines using tags. Then, an administrator can configure different schedules that correspond to the given tags.
Read the entire article here, Multiple Reboot Schedules for a Delivery Group in XenApp 7.12
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
The first time that a user interacts with the Citrix infrastructure is during logon. This also happens to be one of the most complex stages of a Citrix session. Citrix logon has several phases, involving Citrix apps, Microsoft operating systems, infrastructure components and third-party applications. Slow logons can affect the user experience and reduce user […]
Share this:
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper
What’s New in vSphere 6.5 White Paper