Citrix: Multiple Reboot Schedules for a Delivery Group in XenApp 7.12

Over the years, I have gotten questions from my customers (especially those who have migrated from XenApp 6.5) regarding how to best create reboot schedules for their XenApp machines in versions 7.x.

XenApp 6.5 offered a lot of flexibility when it came to reboot schedules. One of the best features it offered was the ability to reboot only a subset of the machines in a Worker Group. For example, if you had 20 machines in a Worker Group, you could schedule 10 of them to reboot on Saturday (leaving 10 available for any users that may need to connect) and schedule the remaining servers to reboot on Sunday.

With the FMA architecture in 7.x, the concept of Worker Groups was replaced by Delivery Groups. Unlike with Worker Groups, administrators could only create one reboot schedule for all of the machines in a Delivery Group — until now!

XenApp 7.12 introduced the ability to create multiple restart schedules for a Delivery Group. This is accomplished by segmenting your Delivery Group into subsets of machines using tags. Then, an administrator can configure different schedules that correspond to the given tags.

