Citrix: Multi-Monitor Support in Citrix Receiver for Chrome
We are delighted to announce the latest version of Citrix Receiver for Chrome v2.3 & Citrix Receiver for HTML5 v2.3.
One of the new features in Receiver for Chrome is Multi-Monitor Support. As multi-monitor is hugely popular in the enterprise for boosting productivity and multitasking, we are excited to bring this capability to you now. Multi-monitor support feature enables customers to work with multiple published application sessions or desktop sessions or a mix of both application & desktop sessions delivered through Citrix XenApp, Citrix XenDesktop. Please visit Product Documentation for a list all new features in the latest version.
The following settings are expected for this feature:
- Multi-monitor is enabled by default in Citrix Receiver for Chrome v2.3.
- For XenApp 6.5, please disable the shadowing policy in Citrix computer policies [In Citrix App Center, with XenApp Farm – Policies > Citrix Computer Policies ensure the value of Shadowing is Prohibited]
- Unified Desktop mode (show the display across multiple monitors) on chrome device should be ENABLED which can be enabled by your Administrator OR by self. Please refer to the configuration section within the Product Documentation for more information on this.
Share this:
