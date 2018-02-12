Citrix: Multi-Domain Considerations with NetScaler Gateway & StoreFront: Part 3

In Part 1 and Part 2 of this series, we discussed authentication and session policy options for NetScaler Gateway in multi-domain environments. In this final installment of the series we will cover multi-domain configuration options for direct connections to StoreFront. As in Part 2, the same list of topics mentioned in Part 1 that will not be covered in the series apply to this article.

Direct StoreFront Authentication

For internal connections to StoreFront, the design considerations are similar to those with NetScaler Gateway: Single store vs. multiple stores, how to map domains to specific stores, how to tell StoreFront the domain to which it should authenticate, etc.

The primary choice when it comes to authentication is whether or not StoreFront will be performing authentication directly against the various user domains or whether authentication will be delegated to XML.

Read the entire article here, Multi-Domain Considerations with NetScaler Gateway & StoreFront: Part 3

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.