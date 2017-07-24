Citrix: Moving to Cloud? Rethink Your Security Efficacy
In today’s world of apps everywhere and users anywhere, companies need security that protects across their hybrid cloud deployments.
With the rise in security threats, the need for multi-vector security protection becomes even more important as companies adopt cloud and hybrid cloud deployments. If your security solutions do not protect hybrid cloud deployments, then you have insufficient security protection that can lead to big risks.
How Security Challenges Threaten Companies
When companies don’t protect their data and the data of their clients, they face numerous threats, including:
- Brand damage
- Loss of customers
- Loss of revenue
- Decreased employee productivity
Cloud and hybrid cloud technologies offer many benefits that attracts businesses to adopt the technology even when they know that they face additional security threats.
Read the entire article here, Moving to Cloud? Rethink Your Security Efficacy
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
