Citrix on the Power of Microsoft Azure & NetScaler SD-WAN Together

Moving to the Azure cloud opens up new opportunities for enterprises.

hey can take advantage of unlimited storage, dynamic compute power and continuous application delivery. But it can open a new set of challenges, as well. For example, traditional private WAN connections with SLAs aren’t as readily available and IT might feel like it’s opened up new fronts in the ongoing battle to secure their perimeter.

These challenges can now be overcome by using NetScaler SD-WAN in Azure. As shown below, NetScaler SD-WAN instances sit within compute instances in the Azure Cloud and terminate NetScaler SD-WAN virtual WAN connections. Now, enterprises can automatically build secure and always-on connections from any branch or Data Center, and take advantage of NetScaler SD-WAN’s ability to identify and optimize cloud traffic.

Companies that are using Microsoft solutions and gradually moving to the Azure cloud and their SaaS products will be able to take advantage of the deep support in NetScaler SD-WAN for Microsoft applications as well the new Azure support. As Ray Jaksic from Coretek says, “As both a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and a Citrix Solutions Architect partner, we are excited to hear of this enhancement to the NetScaler SD-WAN offering. This will allow us to offer more value to our clients as they undertake a cloud-transformation project.”

Read the entire article here, Move to the Cloud with Confidence: Harness the Power of Microsoft Azure & NetScaler SD-WAN

