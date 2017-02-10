Home Applications Citrix on the Power of Microsoft Azure & NetScaler SD-WAN Together

Citrix on the Power of Microsoft Azure & NetScaler SD-WAN Together

0
Citrix on the Power of Microsoft Azure & NetScaler SD-WAN Together
0

Moving to the Azure cloud opens up new opportunities for enterprises.

hey can take advantage of unlimited storage, dynamic compute power and continuous application delivery. But it can open a new set of challenges, as well. For example, traditional private WAN connections with SLAs aren’t as readily available and IT might feel like it’s opened up new fronts in the ongoing battle to secure their perimeter.

These challenges can now be overcome by using NetScaler SD-WAN in Azure. As shown below, NetScaler SD-WAN instances sit within compute instances in the Azure Cloud and terminate NetScaler SD-WAN virtual WAN connections. Now, enterprises can automatically build secure and always-on connections from any branch or Data Center, and take advantage of NetScaler SD-WAN’s ability to identify and optimize cloud traffic.

Companies that are using Microsoft solutions and gradually moving to the Azure cloud and their SaaS products will be able to take advantage of the deep support in NetScaler SD-WAN for Microsoft applications as well the new Azure support. As Ray Jaksic from Coretek says, “As both a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and a Citrix Solutions Architect partner, we are excited to hear of this enhancement to the NetScaler SD-WAN offering.  This will allow us to offer more value to our clients as they undertake a cloud-transformation project.”

Read the entire article here, Move to the Cloud with Confidence: Harness the Power of Microsoft Azure & NetScaler SD-WAN

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Networking
Storage
Citrix
Citrix Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    LoginVSI Feature Image

    Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”

    Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]

    read more
    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    Downloads

      Wedel IT Feature Image

      Download FREE Citrix Reboot Scheduler from Wedel IT

      Wedel IT – Citrix Reboot Scheduler is a new tool from Wedel IT that leverages the new BrokerRebootv2 cmd-let available as of Citrix XenDesktop / XenApp 7.12 This cmd-let makes it possible to create multiple reboot schedules within a delivery group bases on TAGs that are specified in Citrix Studio. Unfortunately, this is not available […]

      read more
      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      On-Demand Webinars

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        A Glimpse into the world of an AppSense and Citrix Architect

        In the following Citrix Ready on-demand webinar you will get a A Glimpse into the world of an AppSense and Citrix Architect with AppSense and Citrix. via the fine folks at Citrix Ready.

        read more
        1486568837_maxresdefault.jpg

        Compare different SQL Servers using SQLDocKit – On-Demand Webinar

        1486187536_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – February 2017

        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          A Glimpse into the world of an AppSense and Citrix Architect

          In the following Citrix Ready on-demand webinar you will get a A Glimpse into the world of an AppSense and Citrix Architect with AppSense and Citrix. via the fine folks at Citrix Ready.

          read more
          1486723333_maxresdefault.jpg

          Gateway Insight Citrix NetScaler MAS Demo Video

          1486538450_maxresdefault.jpg

          Protect Your Networks Breakfast Panel Discussion Video

          1486677532_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam helps law firms merge with no data or revenue loss

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video