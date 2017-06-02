Citrix: Monitoring of NVIDIA GPUs in Citrix Director
GPUs have become synonymous with the CPU in modern day computing and the NVIDIA GRID is a key part of the infrastructure stack of many of Citrix XenDesktop environments. NVIDIA virtual GPUs help Citrix HDX3D Pro technology deliver resource intensive desktops and applications to users.
Citrix Director now helps admins to monitor real-time utilization of GPU resources by each machines delivered by XenApp and XenDesktop.
With this new feature we can now monitor real-time utilization with a chart that includes of four metrics over the last minute in the Machine Utilization Section on the Machine Details page of Director(We can open the machine details page by searching names of the machines).
