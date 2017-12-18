Home Applications Citrix: Monitor Data for XenApp and XenDesktop in Citrix Cloud is Now Available through OData

Citrix: Monitor Data for XenApp and XenDesktop in Citrix Cloud is Now Available through OData

0
Citrix: Monitor Data for XenApp and XenDesktop in Citrix Cloud is Now Available through OData
0

The XenApp and XenDesktop environment on Citrix Cloud gathers a large amount of historical data in the Monitoring Database. Accessing this data through OData was not a part of Cloud Services until now. We have introduced a new OData API that enables XenApp and XenDesktop administrators to create their own queries based on this monitoring data to suit their requirements.
This API can be used to:

  • Build custom analysis tools on historical trends for future planning.
  • Create custom user interface on top of the data that the API provides.
  • Aggregate the data to generate a consolidated report.
  • Get customized reports in Excel PowerQuery and other tools.

The following image shows how to use Postman REST client to query this API:

Let’s walk through some sample use cases:

Read the entire article here, Monitor Data for XenApp and XenDesktop in Citrix Cloud is Now Available through OData

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Databases
Desktop
Monitoring
News
Citrix Systems
Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world's apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

