Citrix: Monitor Data for XenApp and XenDesktop in Citrix Cloud is Now Available through OData

The XenApp and XenDesktop environment on Citrix Cloud gathers a large amount of historical data in the Monitoring Database. Accessing this data through OData was not a part of Cloud Services until now. We have introduced a new OData API that enables XenApp and XenDesktop administrators to create their own queries based on this monitoring data to suit their requirements.

This API can be used to:

Build custom analysis tools on historical trends for future planning.

Create custom user interface on top of the data that the API provides.

Aggregate the data to generate a consolidated report.

Get customized reports in Excel PowerQuery and other tools.

The following image shows how to use Postman REST client to query this API:

Let’s walk through some sample use cases:

