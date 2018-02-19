Citrix: Modern Management with XenMobile

Implement Modern Management, a new way to manage Windows 10 and Office 365 in the cloud with Citrix XenMobile.

My daughter is a junior in high school and is preparing to make the leap to college soon. I’ve been stressing about how I will help “manage” her life to ensure she’s safe, well-fed, and hangs out with the right crowd (don’t even get me started on figuring out how to pay for it)! At home, I have much of it under control with door locks/alarms, meals together, and the ability to meet her friends. When she’s away at college, I’ll need to figure out how to do those things remotely.

There are parallels here to the move to Modern Management of Windows 10 devices. Devices may no longer be issued from an office location, and regularly check in on the LAN to have updates/polices applied, etc. Devices won’t be used and stored in secure physical locations and will be subject to loss or theft. They will be outside of the on-premises network behind the DMZ, so their domain password won’t be enough to ensure and guard their identity.

XenMobile has had several Windows 10 MDM features for a long time, such as polices to configure the native mobile email client to integrate with Exchange, set a device passcode and policy parameters, configure network settings, restrict a variety of device settings (network, system, privacy, etc.), authenticate, configure proxy server integration settings, or determine Win10 device health.

Read the entire article here, Modern Management with XenMobile | Citrix Blogs

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.