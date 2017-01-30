Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates
Please join our technology experts for another deep-dive session on Citrix XenMobile as they discuss and demonstrate XenMobile 10.4 Cloud implementation, security features and discuss XenMobile partner ecosystem updates.
