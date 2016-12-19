Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: Citrix XenMobile Installation and Optimization Success Factors
Join our mobility experts for a live discussion and technical demonstration on delivering the most complete enterprise mobility management solution with Citrix XenMobile. What you will learn: XenMobile 10.4 infrastructure installation including advanced availability settings, optimization including database, timeouts, and TCP recommendations, XenMobile Apps updates including public stores migration overview and more!
