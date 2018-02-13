Citrix: Migrating Workloads to the Cloud? You Need an Agile Application Delivery Controller!

Not only does Citrix provide a trusted digital workspace, but it also it delivers network solutions to advance workforce productivity and digital business objectives.

In the spirit of helping you build the kind of agile infrastructure that supports digital business, Citrix is introducing a new, no-hassle version of NetScaler VPX Express for your hybrid-cloud deployment.

It’s available now in AWS Marketplace, Azure Marketplace or on-premises from Citrix. There’s no license to install, yet it offers almost all of the capabilities of NetScaler Standard Edition (with the exception of NetScaler Gateway).

NetScaler VPX Express is an application delivery controller that empowers Cloud digital teams, IT network operations teams, and application developers with many benefits, including:

