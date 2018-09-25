Citrix: Microsoft Ignite 2018 announcements – 3 things Citrix Service Providers need to know

Citrix Service Providers (CSP) will play an essential role in adding value to both Microsoft’s new Windows Virtual Desktop solution and Citrix’s related new cloud-based Desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) offering.

The first day of Microsoft Ignite 2018 has been full of many exciting announcements, but as a Citrix Service Provider, you may have a few questions about what they really mean to your business.

If you haven’t already heard what they are, you should first familiarize yourself with Microsoft’s new Windows Virtual Desktop offering and Citrix’s new Desktop-as-a-Service offering (DaaS).

We’ve prepared a full FAQ for CSPs on these announcements, and while many of the details will not be available until 2019, here are the top 3 things you need to know now.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.