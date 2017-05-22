Citrix: Microsoft Goes Platinum at #CitrixSynergy

What do The Beatles, Adele and Microsoft all have in common? If you said “charming English accents,” well, you’d be wrong. Bloody wrong, mate. The answer is they’ve all gone platinum at one time or another. But unlike our British musician friends, Microsoft is going Platinum at Citrix Synergy!

That’s right! At Citrix Synergy 2017 (kicking off in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, May 23), Microsoft is leading a veritable tour de force of Platinum sponsors on the expo floor. But don’t expect a simple booth presence for one of the industry’s greatest partnerships. No, no, no. Let’s take a quick look at some of the exciting activities that are planned from both Citrix and Microsoft to put even more weight behind this championship relationship.

Microsoft at Synergy at a glance:

Microsoft and Citrix-focused hands on labs (HOL)

Microsoft-led 45-minute breakout session

A bona fide “who’s who” in Microsoft executive leadership traveling from Redmond to Orlando

13 — yes, lucky 13 — sessions covering all Microsoft-Citrix joint solutions

Special appearances in both the Vision and Technology keynotes

Read the entire article here, Microsoft Goes Platinum at #CitrixSynergy

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.