Citrix: Microsoft Goes Platinum at #CitrixSynergy
What do The Beatles, Adele and Microsoft all have in common? If you said “charming English accents,” well, you’d be wrong. Bloody wrong, mate. The answer is they’ve all gone platinum at one time or another. But unlike our British musician friends, Microsoft is going Platinum at Citrix Synergy!
That’s right! At Citrix Synergy 2017 (kicking off in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, May 23), Microsoft is leading a veritable tour de force of Platinum sponsors on the expo floor. But don’t expect a simple booth presence for one of the industry’s greatest partnerships. No, no, no. Let’s take a quick look at some of the exciting activities that are planned from both Citrix and Microsoft to put even more weight behind this championship relationship.
Microsoft at Synergy at a glance:
- Microsoft and Citrix-focused hands on labs (HOL)
- Microsoft-led 45-minute breakout session
- A bona fide “who’s who” in Microsoft executive leadership traveling from Redmond to Orlando
- 13 — yes, lucky 13 — sessions covering all Microsoft-Citrix joint solutions
- Special appearances in both the Vision and Technology keynotes
Read the entire article here, Microsoft Goes Platinum at #CitrixSynergy
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications