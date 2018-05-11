Home News Citrix Michael Lewis Day 3 Highlights from Synergy 2018

Day 3 Highlights from Synergy 2018

The data gives you answers to questions you didn’t even know there were answers to,” said bestselling author Michael Lewis, in an exciting Super Session that reflected on Wall Street, major league sports and why we can’t discount the human factor in technology.

Lewis’s books on the role of data in sports and financial markets have spent weeks on bestseller lists, and the journalist and author shared his fascinating research with Citrix SVP, business strategy, and chief marketing officer Tim Minahan in this morning’s Super Session.

Super Session highlights

“If human beings were natural statisticians, there would be much less opportunity to exploit it with better data,” Lewis said, explaining how enterprising analysts in baseball and on the trading floor found a way to leverage data to their advantage, making millions in the process—stories he told in Moneyballand Flash Boys.

Lewis’s research points out that “people who aren’t using analytics intelligently are making intuitive judgements—and they are flawed.” At the same time, he says there’s a limit to using algorithms alone to make decisions. Lewis explained that the work of finding a balance between data and people never really ends. His most recent work, The Undoing Project, concedes that even when we’re aware of our cognitive bias, we’re incapable of correcting for it. The only way forward? “Humility,” he says. “You have to acknowledge your flaws.”

I’m so thrilled we were able to bring this thought-provoking and accomplished writer to our popular Super Session series, and hope you enjoyed the session as much as I did.

Citrix Systems Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.

