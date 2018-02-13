Citrix: Meltdown and Spectre: Understanding the Performance Impact, Current State & What’s Next

Over the last couple of weeks, everyone in the IT industry has been keeping a close eye on a new class of security attacks that are taking advantage of a design flaw in modern computer processors. This is an industry-wide issue, not a problem specific to any operating system, hypervisor, or application. There are three separate vulnerabilities that were discovered and reported by multiple security teams, named Spectre (variant 1 & 2) and Meltdown (variant 3).

Vulnerability CVE Exploit Name Public Vulnerability Name Spectre 2017-5753 Variant 1 Bounds Check Bypass Spectre 2017-5715 Variant 2 Branch Target Injection Meltdown 2017-5754 Variant 3 Rogue Data Cache Load

Since public disclosure, there have been misunderstandings and inaccurate reporting on these vulnerabilities. One of the reasons for this is that there are three separate vulnerabilities and reports are often not differentiating between them. Another reason is that these vulnerabilities impact lower layers of the stack, which are less familiar to administrators responsible for software running at the higher layers.

Much has already been written about Meltdown and Spectre. All three variations could allow unprivileged code to read privileged memory locations, however it is important to differentiate between them, as there are different mitigations for each of them. Below is a simple summary table based on our understanding to date:

Meltdown Spectre Ease of exploitation Easy Hard(er) Ease of mitigation Easy Hard Performance impact Lower Higher Processors impacted Intel, some ARM Intel, AMD, ARM Requires firmware update? No Yes (variant 2)

So, what is so special about these vulnerabilities? A few different aspects are unique.

