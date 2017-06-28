Home Applications Citrix: MDM more than tablestakes

Citrix: MDM more than tablestakes

Citrix: MDM more than tablestakes
With so much focus on the latest in mobile technologies, like security, Mobile Application Management (MAM), and Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), it’s easy to lose sight of where it all began: with mobile device management (MDM). MDM has been table stakes for a while, but as MDM evolves into UEM we have seen significant on-going enhancements in the market, and Citrix has been part of this evolution of MDM capabilities.

Why is MDM maturing in UEM?

For the most part, when we use the terms MDM and UEM, we’re talking about the same thing. UEM simply refers to the evolution of MDM, or MDM 2.0. It’s still about managing, controlling and securing devices, but with UEM, we’ve expanded the list of devices to include things like laptops with support for Windows 10 and Mac OS.

For many enterprise customers, their BYOD programs are expanding to include more than just mobile device types. It doesn’t make sense to have two separate systems to manage and inventory a device program that may also include laptops.

