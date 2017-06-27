Citrix: Managing ADCs in Hybrid Cloud Environments

Hybrid cloud has become the foundation for companies that are undergoing a digital transformation for several reasons:

Cost advantages: Companies that use private cloud offerings need to build them to withstand heavy, unpredictable traffic that can be costly. A hybrid solution allows you to manage on-premises infrastructure costs, while leveraging the public cloud for surge capacity on an as needed basis.

Unlimited scale: The scalability of private cloud solutions is limited by the physical infrastructure on-premises. Hybrid clouds can take advantage of the near infinite power and storage of the public cloud with minimal impact on your private cloud resources.

Unparalleled agility: By placing your trust in a private cloud model, you also incur the risk that it will fail due to an unexpected outage or disaster. Organizations that use a hybrid cloud, on the other hand, can leverage the public cloud as a backup platform, allowing your services to remain available.

In order to securely deliver applications deployed in a hybrid cloud environment, you need tools that can monitor application availability and security without adding unnecessary complexity. An application delivery controller (ADC) can help you manage these applications, providing end-to-end visibility of the underlying infrastructure and available resources, regardless of where the applications live.

Read the entire article here, Managing ADCs in Hybrid Cloud Environments

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.