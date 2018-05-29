Citrix: Making Work Productive and Satisfying: How Is Your Company Doing?

Today’s blog post comes from Jacob Morgan, one of the world’s leading authorities on the future of work andemployee experience.

Digital transformation is a concept that has been around for a few years now but with all the talk surrounding it, have you ever taken a step back to explore how your company is doing in this area? Is your company really transforming or is it going through more of a gradual and occasional upgrade? What kind of experience do your employees have when it comes to using the technologies you provide for them?

There are actually three things that employees care about most when it comes to technology, which you can see in the image below abbreviated as ACE below. Focusing on these three things will help make sure that your employees are getting the technology experience they need which will translate into the results you want.

There are actually three environments that shape the overall employee experience (culture, technology, and physical space), but here, we are purely going to look at technology.

Read the entire article here, Making Work Productive and Satisfying: How Is Your Company Doing?

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.