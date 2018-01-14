Citrix: Making Sense of High-resolution Displays and DPI with Citrix Graphics Remoting

Software runs behind next-generation displays

As usual in the technology world, hardware continues to advance at an incredible pace and software engineers play catch up to write code that can tap its full potential. The evolution of high resolution displays is a perfect example of this fact. Remember when HD TVs came out, but there were no HD channels available? How about that neighbor of yours that loved to show off his new 4K flat screen by playing the same demo video over and over due to the lack of 4K content? Something similar is happening with a new generation of computer displays and the software that is available, both at the operating system and, more importantly, the application level.

As the product manager for HDX Graphics here at Citrix, I have experienced firsthand the tremendous impact the proliferation of high resolution displays is having in the enterprise. At the center of this is something called pixel density or pixels per inch (PPI), but more commonly referred to as dots per inch (DPI) in the context of this blog. If this is the first time you are hearing about DPI, I would suggest you do a quick search on-online on the subject or browse to the two links above to familiarize yourself with the underlying concepts. In this blog post, I will cover DPI scaling on Windows in particular and how it relates to the user experience in a Citrix environment.

