Citrix Machine Creation Services Demystified Part II

In the first part article we discussed the first steps for creating and maintaining Citrix Machine Creation Services (MCS). We talked quickly about creating the master image, followed by the available MCS deployment type with their characteristics. In this article we will discuss what happens under the hood when creating a MCS machine catalog per deployment type.

Before we can start using MCS when the master VM is ready is that the hypervisor connection need to be added within Citrix XenDesktop. In this article I’m using Citrix XenServer, but (logically) also VMware vSphere (vCenter required) and Microsoft Hyper-V (SCVMM required) are supported. Later versions also have support for Nutanix Acropolis. Remember when creating this configuration that both specify the storage repository the VDI disks will be created (can be changed later on) and the networking the VDI will be connected (cannot be changed later on).

MCS is embedded when creating a new machine catalog. At this part you need to select Power managed to have MCS support. Within the MCS options you need to select the created Hosting connection (included storage) to start with.

