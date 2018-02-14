Home Data Center Citrix Machine Creation Services Demystified Part I

Citrix Machine Creation Services Demystified Part I

Citrix Machine Creation Services Demystified Part I
Citrix Machine Creation Services (MCS) is already available for a pretty long time. Developed as an alternative for Citrix Provisioning Services (and a reaction to VMware Linked Clones). A topic for discussion between the MCS proponents and the PVS proponents. Loved by the easiness to use it, however also not much documentation available about it (because of the easiness??). In this article I would try to demystify Machine Creation Service, based on practical experiences with (troubleshooting) MCS at a customer.

I just stated that there is not much documentation available, but actually I needed to say that the information is pretty scattered and a bit difficult to correlate together. I’m trying to write down everything I know, found on the Internet and my experiences with MCS. This article series is written with help of several people. As the article series is still being written I will thank them at the end of the article series.

Master Image

Just most image techniques we need a master machine, on which the “old style” installation needs to be performed. Smart IT organizations will arrange that this master image is enrolled based on an fully automated methodology (check the articles of Aaron “Stealthpuppy” Parker and Trond Ervik “XenAppBlog” Haverstein for more details). This master image includes the Citrix XenDesktop VDA agent as well. There is specific parameter to set-up the VDA agent to be used as a master image, however I don’t think it is really necessary. I used several default installed VDAs in combination with UCS and that worked without issues. However not recommended as Citrix did not create that option without a purpose.

When the master image is ready we can really start using MCS. But before we start the MCS process you should already consider which type of MCS VDIs you would like to enroll.

Read the entire article here, VanBragt.Net Virtualization – Citrix Machine Creation Services Demystified Part I

Via the fine folks at Wilco van Bragt.

Wilco van Bragt

