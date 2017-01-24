Citrix Looking Back – 2016 IoT Predictions

Recently, we (a collective of Citrix Chris-es) posted our Internet of Things (IoT) predictions for 2017. Making predictions for the upcoming year brings out a ton of great ideas as everyone likes to unbox that crystal ball and put on their favorite impression of “Zoltar Speaks” to share their predictions in full.

Something you don’t see very often is a recap of predictions for the previous year; were our predictions on the mark or did we have a total swing and a miss?

Below, we take a look back at the IoT predictions for 2016 we made and see how prescient we were, or were not.

The Rise of IoT Fatigue

What we wrote: “I believe that in 2016, you will start to see more and more commentary crushing the IoT hype bubble, and perhaps more and more illustrations of IoT products and solutions that don’t have a clearly defined business model.”

What we saw: This is a hard one to prove or disprove, since it is based more on a feeling. However, the IoT hype machine was still in overdrive in 2016, and if you do a google search of “IoT Hype”, you get plenty of results. One reason this is particularly challenging to measure is that IoT, in reality, consists of many different technologies and markets that are at different levels of maturity, and within IoT may be some technologies that are overhyped and some that are underhyped, which is a point we have made before.

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.